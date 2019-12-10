|
Pauline B. Forte
Hephzibah, GA—Ms. Pauline B. Forte entered into rest on December 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 5 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Entombment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Survivors are her daughter, Genia Franklin; grandchildren, Stacy Franklin, Jonathan Franklin; nieces, Elmira (Eugene) Roulhac, Tambra (Bobby) White, Tina (Timothy) Barnes, Sheila (Charles) Holley; nephews, William (Sheila) Grant, Leo Grant Jr.; beloved son in love, Leroy Franklin; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/11/2019
