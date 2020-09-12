Pauline Herrington Walker
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Pauline Herrington Walker entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beech Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Sardis, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory, five sons and one daughter-in-law, Reverend Alfred Mark and Angela Walker, Vernon Paul Herrington, all of Dallas, TX, Kelvin Bernard Walker, Freemont, CA, Reverend Dr. Ondra Anton Walker, Dwayne Wilfred Walker, both of Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Gloria H. Clark, Carrie H. Wilkerson, Virginia J. Herrington, all of Augusta, GA, Ann H. Sturgis (John), Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, Norman (Lena) Herrington, Augusta, GA, Dr. Eugene (Shirley) Herrington, Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren, Anderia, Tannesha, Kelvin, Jr. all of Atlanta, GA, Deontae, Los Angeles, CA., Stephanie, Durham, NC, Caleb, Macon, GA, Aisha (Willie III), Augusta, GA., Azaria, and Alfred II, Dallas, TX; one sister-in-law, Lena Bell, Augusta, GA; one brother-in-law, Alvin (Julia) Walker, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Walker may be viewed at Broadway Baptist Church on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
