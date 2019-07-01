Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Farrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Nash Farrer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Nash Farrer Obituary
Mrs. Pauline Nash Farrer, 83, of Aiken, SC, wife of Mr. Jimmy Farrer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born in Louisiana and resident of the CSRA most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Callie Strother Nash. She was a dedicated member of First United Pentecostal Church, Augusta, GA. Miss Pauline enjoyed traveling the entire United States and other parts of the world. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Ashley Bouknight, Austin Bouknight, Justin Farrer, Cassidy Farrer, Joshua Farrer, T.J. Farrer and Tyler Farrer and her great-grandchildren, Nathan Bouknight, Molly Bouknight, Grady Farrer, Gifton Farrer and Matthew Farrer.

In addition to her husband, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her loving daughter and sons, Karen Farrer Fox (Gene) Aiken, SC, Harold Dennis Farrer (Gina) North Augusta, SC, Mike Farrer, Aiken, SC and Dale Farrer (Heather) Aiken, SC.

The family will receive friends on (this evening) Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Austin Bouknight, Tyler Farrer, T.J. Farrer, Grady Farrer, Justin Farrer and Josh Farrer.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, (www.mansionkids.org)

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Pauline and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now