Mrs. Pauline Nash Farrer, 83, of Aiken, SC, wife of Mr. Jimmy Farrer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Born in Louisiana and resident of the CSRA most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Callie Strother Nash. She was a dedicated member of First United Pentecostal Church, Augusta, GA. Miss Pauline enjoyed traveling the entire United States and other parts of the world. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Ashley Bouknight, Austin Bouknight, Justin Farrer, Cassidy Farrer, Joshua Farrer, T.J. Farrer and Tyler Farrer and her great-grandchildren, Nathan Bouknight, Molly Bouknight, Grady Farrer, Gifton Farrer and Matthew Farrer.
In addition to her husband, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her loving daughter and sons, Karen Farrer Fox (Gene) Aiken, SC, Harold Dennis Farrer (Gina) North Augusta, SC, Mike Farrer, Aiken, SC and Dale Farrer (Heather) Aiken, SC.
The family will receive friends on (this evening) Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Austin Bouknight, Tyler Farrer, T.J. Farrer, Grady Farrer, Justin Farrer and Josh Farrer.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, (www.mansionkids.org)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019