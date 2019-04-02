The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Iwasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline W. Iwasko


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline W. Iwasko Obituary
Entered into rest March 21, 2019 at Brandon Wilde, Mrs. Pauline W. Iwasko. Pauline (Polly) was a native of Michigan and devoted to her late brother Wes Wilkins and her many friends. She retired from I.E. DuPont in 1983 but kept her efficient ways. Polly was very active in several local garden clubs and the Augusta Woman's Club. She was a kind and caring person and would regularly visit others at Brandon Wilde to see if there was anything she could do for them. Friends often referred to her as "Saint Polly". She loved to use the phrase "see you later alligator". Polly enjoyed sending cards for all occasions and cherished the ones she received.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Georgia Room at Brandon Wilde.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Attn: Development Department, 1384 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901 or The GA Cancer Center at Augusta University, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta GA 30912.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now