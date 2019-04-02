Entered into rest March 21, 2019 at Brandon Wilde, Mrs. Pauline W. Iwasko. Pauline (Polly) was a native of Michigan and devoted to her late brother Wes Wilkins and her many friends. She retired from I.E. DuPont in 1983 but kept her efficient ways. Polly was very active in several local garden clubs and the Augusta Woman's Club. She was a kind and caring person and would regularly visit others at Brandon Wilde to see if there was anything she could do for them. Friends often referred to her as "Saint Polly". She loved to use the phrase "see you later alligator". Polly enjoyed sending cards for all occasions and cherished the ones she received.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Georgia Room at Brandon Wilde.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Attn: Development Department, 1384 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901 or The GA Cancer Center at Augusta University, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta GA 30912.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019