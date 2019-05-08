|
|
Paulla Watson Cox, 74, of Brentwood, TN passed away May 2, 2019 surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Paulla was born to Alice Lockamy Watson and Paul Evans Watson. Paulla grew up in Augusta, GA and attended the Medical College of Georgia, earning a degree in X-ray Technology. She lived in Greenwood, SC much of her life and spent many years as a successful realtor, retiring as Manager of Friedman Jewelers. Paulla recently relocated to Brentwood, TN to be near her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed sports and was avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kenny Watson.
A loving mother and grandmother "Meme", she is survived by a son, Robby Cox and his wife, Kim Cox of Brentwood, TN, as well as her grandsons, Clayton Cox and Ethan Cox.
A private, family graveside service will be held May 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Augusta, GA.
Condolences may be sent to 1025 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019