Pearl Alice Fowler
Crawfordville, Georgia—Pearl A. Fowler, 84, of Broad Street, Crawfordville, Georgia passed away December 1, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital.
Mrs. Fowler was born in Oglethorpe County, GA to the late Harry Arthur and the late Gladys Elder Arthur. She worked in Atlanta, GA for the Atlanta Federal Reserve, and worked in Crawfordville Banking for over 47 years. Mrs. Fowler served as President of People's Bank, Branch Vice President for Farmers and Merchants Bank until retirement. She served on the Board of Athens Technical College for ten years. Mrs. Fowler loved her husband the late Richard B. Fowler, Sr. She enjoyed trips to the mountains, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was dearly loved as a mama and Nana. Her home was always open to all. She was a true Southern lady, and she will be missed. Mrs. Fowler was a member of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Richard B. Fowler, Jr. (Janis); grandchildren, Ben Fowler (Kristina), Alan Fowler (Samary); and great grandchildren, Everlee Fowler and Walker Holt-Fowler.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Crawfordville Cemetery with Revs. Paul Gardner and David Sisler officiating.
It is the families desire no flowers, memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Crawfordville Building Fund c/o Bonnie Flynt, Treasurer.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Pearl A. Fowler
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/03/2020