Pearly Lee Henderson
Augusta, GA—Pearly Lee Henderson was born March 7, 1951 in Augusta, Georgia to the late James Clifford and Annie Mae Clifford. She entered into rest on April 12, 2020. Pearly was born in Augusta, Georgia she was married to Steven Ladell Henderson. She is a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia. Early on Pearly briefly lived in New York before coming back home to Augusta where she attended Richmond County schools. In 1971 Pearly obtained employment at University Hospital where she worked for 22 Years and retired in 1993. Pearly had a wonderful sense of humor; she was full of compassion and love for everyone. If you ever needed her she would go over and beyond to help you. She would definitely speak the truth even if sometimes it was uncomfortable for others. She loved to cook, she liked a nice card game, she loved bingo and music was always a joy to her. Preceding her in death are her two brothers, Clarence Clifford and Freddy Lee McCladdie. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband Steven Ladell Henderson of Fort Worth, Texas, sons: Timothy (Erica) Hawthorne of Augusta, Ga, Daryl (Adorea) Hawthorne of Augusta, Ga Siblings Marian Clifford Augusta, Ga James (Dorothy Jean) Clifford Augusta, Ga, Rufus Clifford Augusta Ga, Patricia (Robert) Hawthorne Augusta Ga, Tyrone Clifford Alexandria Va, Grace (Anthony) Collins Fayetteville NC, Curtis McCladdie Augusta Ga seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Special thanks to Team Bluff, Beth William, Shirley from the On My Watch Group, Pam her staff from Serenity, and the Alzheimer Support Group.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020