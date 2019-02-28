Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Langley, SC 29834
803-593-8778
Peggy Ables Ryals


Peggy Ables Ryals Obituary
Mrs. Peggy Able Ryals, 79, of Clearwater, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas "Tommy" Groomes, and Ronny "Tate" Ryals.

Family members include two children: Esther Groomes Kaney (David), Warrenville, SC and Tonya Ryals Meyers (Tommy), Windsor, SC; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday at 3 o'clock at New Hope Gospel Chapel with Pastor Rob Still officiating. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Mrs. Ryals will be placed in the church on Friday at 2 o'clock.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter Esther, 129 Cemetery Road, Warrenville, SC or Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.

Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for Mrs. Ryals' family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
