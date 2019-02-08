Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Peggy Ann Odorizzi

Peggy Ann Odorizzi Obituary
Peggy Ann Odorizzi, 82, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Sherrell Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 until 11:30 AM.

Ms. Odorizzi is survived by her daughters, Donna O. Lee (Todd) and Debra S. Frank; her grandchildren, Katherine Frank, Travis Lee and Nate Lee; and by her sister, Rebecca Crawford.

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
