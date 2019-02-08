|
|
Peggy Ann Odorizzi, 82, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Sherrell Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 until 11:30 AM.
Ms. Odorizzi is survived by her daughters, Donna O. Lee (Todd) and Debra S. Frank; her grandchildren, Katherine Frank, Travis Lee and Nate Lee; and by her sister, Rebecca Crawford.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019