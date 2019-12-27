|
Peggy Bethune
Augusta, GA—Peggy King Bethune, 86, of Evans, GA entered the gates of Heaven, on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Mrs. Bethune was born on April 29, 1933, in Augusta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland W. Bethune. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Myrtle King.
She is a former Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, and served God faithfully through the years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church. Mrs. Bethune was a very giving and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was an entrepreneur, owning Bethune's Florist and Jack and Jill Children's Clothing Store.
Mrs. Bethune is survived by her son: Carl Bethune (Charlotte) of Evans, her daughter: Brenda Adkisson (Earl) of Marietta, GA: grandchildren: Ashby Bethune (Clare), Aaron Bethune (Lauren), Keely Beckman (John Allen) all of Evans, John Adkisson (Katie), Alyson Davis (Nelson), and Greg Adkisson all of Marietta; 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Marian "Dink" Norton and Dorothy King.
Special thanks to her numerous caregivers, especially the staff at The Place in Martinez and Cornelia Habersham.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. With Mr. Randy Allen officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, if you desire, you can make a contribution to Pine View Baptist Church: 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 or Roswell Street Baptist Church Music Department: 774 Roswell St. Marietta GA 30060.
