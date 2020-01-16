Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Peggy Blount
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Broadway Baptist Church
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Peggy Blount entered in rest on Sunday, January 12. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 2 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church with Rev. Ella Thomas, officiating. Survivors are Four Brothers: Herbert (Agnes) Holloway Jr. of Hanau, Germany, Benjamin (Brenda) Holloway, Marshall (Joyce) Holloway and Alonza (Regina) Holloway of Goldsboro, N.C. ; four sisters: Brenda Holloway of Columbia, S.C., Pastor Nancy (Charles) Kornegay of Hinesville, Ga., Eldress Sarah (James) Morgan and Janice Scanes of Goldsboro, N.C.; one aunt, Mable Holloway of Goldsboro, N.C. and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
