Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Peggy Brasher Smith

Peggy Brasher Smith Obituary
Mrs. Peggy Brasher Smith
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Service for Mrs. Peggy Brasher Smith, who entered into rest January 15, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Smith was a longtime member of First Baptist Church North Augusta where she was a member of the Faithful Sunday School Class. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, gardening and square dancing. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Thelma Elrod; a son, Gregory Brasher; a sister, Gayle Elrod and a brother, Sherrill Elrod.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Neal Smith; a daughter, Marcia (Bill) Crosland; a son, Phillip (Carla) Brasher; five grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Lyerly, Will (Blaine) Crosland; Emily Brasher, Edward Brasher and Maci Brasher; three great-grandchildren, Christine Lyerly, Liam Crosland and Ford Crosland.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Brasher, Edward Brasher, William Crosland, Bill Crosland and Michael Lyerly.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Faithful Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements
(803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
