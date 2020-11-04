Peggy Carn Clardy
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, November 2,2020, Mrs. Peggy Carn Clardy, 80, wife of Mr. Bobbie Joe Clardy, Sr.
Peggy was a longtime member of Martinez Baptist Church. She is fondly remembered as a loving and caring person to all who knew her.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her children: Rhonda Sue McDowell (Chuck), Bobbie Joe Clardy, Jr.; grandchildren: Autumn Turner, Allison Turner, Laura Clardy, Michael Clardy; great-grandchild: Madison Niedenthal; brothers: Callaway Carn (Joan), and George Arthur Carn(Dee-Dee). She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Gertrude Carn; sister: Sibyl Carn Kellam and nephew: Frank Key, Jr.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Philip Winsett and Rev. Barry Clanton officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church, 3632 Lynnwood Drive, Martinez, GA 30907 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
