1/1
Peggy Carn Clardy
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Carn Clardy
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, November 2,2020, Mrs. Peggy Carn Clardy, 80, wife of Mr. Bobbie Joe Clardy, Sr.
Peggy was a longtime member of Martinez Baptist Church. She is fondly remembered as a loving and caring person to all who knew her.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her children: Rhonda Sue McDowell (Chuck), Bobbie Joe Clardy, Jr.; grandchildren: Autumn Turner, Allison Turner, Laura Clardy, Michael Clardy; great-grandchild: Madison Niedenthal; brothers: Callaway Carn (Joan), and George Arthur Carn(Dee-Dee). She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Gertrude Carn; sister: Sibyl Carn Kellam and nephew: Frank Key, Jr.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Philip Winsett and Rev. Barry Clanton officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church, 3632 Lynnwood Drive, Martinez, GA 30907 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved