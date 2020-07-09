Peggy E. Harris
Aiken, SC—Aiken, SC……..Mrs. Peggy Etheridge Harris, 95, wife of the late William Harris, entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hitchcock Place.
Her funeral services will be private.
Mrs. Harris spent most of her life in Augusta and had lived at Hitchcock Place for the last 5 years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Harris Hardy, and her granddaughter, Earline Hardy Lowe.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Gene Hardy Whitfield (Brad), and her great grandchildren, Forrest Whitfield, Garrett Whitfield, and Noah Lowe.
