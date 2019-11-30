|
|
Peggy Foster Lamm
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Peggy Foster Lamm, 88, who entered into rest, November 29, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Roy L. Head officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 o'clock and at the home of Barbara and Neal Smith.
Mrs. Lamm was a native of Spartanburg, SC, having made North Augusta her home for the past 60 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where she was also a member of the All Together Sunday School Class and the Strom Fellowship. She was also a member of the Joyous Seniors at Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mrs. Lamm was an accountant by trade but an artist by choice. She had a great passion for art and was a member of the North Augusta Artist Guild. Mrs. Lamm was preceded in death by her parents, William T. and Nora B. Taylor; a granddaughter, Lily Marie Lamm.
Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Lamm; a daughter, Barbara (Neal) Smith, Augusta, GA; a son William A. "Andy" (Jeannene) Lamm, Blythwood, SC; three grandchildren, Kelly (David) Day, North Augusta, SC, Drew Lamm, Charlotte, NC, Rose (Will) Boozer, Ridgeway, SC; three great-grandchildren, Davidson Day, Katy Neal Day, Whaley Rose Boozer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the All Together Sunday School Class. Active Pallbearers will be David Day, Davidson Day and Will Boozer.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org or the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019