Peggy Hendrick Robins
Dearing, Georgia—Peggy Ann Hendrick Robins, 77, wife of 33 years to Thomas Weldon Robins, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.
Mrs. Robins was born in West Virginia to the late Edgar and Dorothy Hendrick. She retired as a supervisor for the Augusta Marriott. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Thomas Weldon Robins; two step-children, Tommy Robins (Trish) and Pam Jackson (Kirby); two brothers, Edgar Hendrick, III (Margie) and Michael W. Hendrick (Carol); three sisters, Linda Overbeck, Nancy Robinette (Larry) and Judy Layman; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, George Kenneth Acker, Jr. and a sister, Becky Fernekes.
No services will be held at this time.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020