Peggy Hendrick Robins
1942 - 2020
Dearing, Georgia—Peggy Ann Hendrick Robins, 77, wife of 33 years to Thomas Weldon Robins, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.
Mrs. Robins was born in West Virginia to the late Edgar and Dorothy Hendrick. She retired as a supervisor for the Augusta Marriott. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Thomas Weldon Robins; two step-children, Tommy Robins (Trish) and Pam Jackson (Kirby); two brothers, Edgar Hendrick, III (Margie) and Michael W. Hendrick (Carol); three sisters, Linda Overbeck, Nancy Robinette (Larry) and Judy Layman; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, George Kenneth Acker, Jr. and a sister, Becky Fernekes.
No services will be held at this time.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
