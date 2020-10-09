Peggy Johnson Walz
Augusta, GA—Peggy Johnson Walz, 82, beloved wife of Kenneth Gene Walz, Sr. for 63 years, entered into rest on October 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Peggy was born on February 7, 1938 in Marietta, GA and was the daughter of Matthew Odell Johnson and Agnes Lucille Johnson.
Peggy graduated from Russell High School in East Point, GA before marrying Ken and starting their family. During her lifetime, Peggy was an avid gardener and owner of the Flower Garden Florist. She was a gifted designer and many brides still cherish the memories of the unique designs she created and the love and joy she shared.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gene Walz, Sr. and two beloved uncles, D.C. Haney and Charles Johnson. Peggy is survived by her three children: Sherry (Bob) Stowers, Linda (Brant) Long, and Kenny (Suzanne) Walz. Her grandchildren include Ty Stowers, Justin (Brooke) Stowers, Matthew (Hillary) Long, Zachary Long, Jonathan Long, Hunter Long, Christopher (Madison) Walz and Rachel Walz. Her great-grandchildren include Luke Couch, Grace Couch, Amelia Long, Brooklyn Long, and Ava Stowers, who will be born in March of 2021.
A member of The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection for 44 years, Peggy was actively involved in the Pace Setters Sunday School Class and the Flower Guild. She was also an active member of the Magnolia Garden Club.
Peggy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a treasured friend.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor David Hunter officiating. The service will stream live on Platt's Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11:00 AM. Please sign in on the online guestbook to leave your thoughts and memories.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at University Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Building Fund (lcraugusta.org
) or a charity of your choice
.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/2020