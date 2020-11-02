1/1
Peggy Joyce Sutton Hadden
Mrs. Peggy Joyce Sutton Hadden
Gloverville, SC—Mrs. Peggy Joyce Sutton Hadden, 91, beloved wife of forty-seven years to the late Mr. Horace F. Hadden, entered into rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons: Mickey L. Hadden and Dale H. Hadden; a granddaughter, Christina Marie Bailey; her sisters: Opal Sutton, Lizzie Mae Brooks, and Frances S. Connell and her brothers: Thomas J. Sutton, Jr. and Robert (Jerry) C. Sutton.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, from 1:00 until 1:30 at the Hatcher Funeral Home, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. A graveside Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorials Gardens, Graniteville, S.C. with Pastor Dexter Lambert officiating.
Mrs. Hadden was born in Glascock County, Georgia to the late Thomas J. Sutton, Jr. and Irene Hardin Sutton. She married Horace F. Hadden, December 28, 1946, in Gibson, GA, and moved to Aiken County, SC in 1951. She made Gloverville, S.C. her home for 57 years. She retired from Graniteville Companies, Hickman Division. Mrs. Hadden was the glue that held her family together. Her sweet, quiet soul made all that knew her love her and she in turn loved them. Her home was where her heart was, always making it a warm and loving place for her family to come.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Patricia Bailey (John), of North Augusta, SC; her grandchildren: Heath Hadden (Linda), April Bailey Fulmer (Chris), Stephanie Bailey Napier, Jennifer Hadden Bartasek (Steve), and Heather Randall Smith (Craig), ten great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of one's choice.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Hadden family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
