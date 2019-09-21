Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home
Peggy Miller


1945 - 2019
Peggy Miller Obituary
Peggy Miller
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Peggy Ann Miller, wife of the late Lowell Franklin Miller, entered into rest on Friday, September 21, 2019. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 PM. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Her full obituary and online register can be found at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
