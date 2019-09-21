|
Peggy Miller
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Peggy Ann Miller, wife of the late Lowell Franklin Miller, entered into rest on Friday, September 21, 2019. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 PM. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Her full obituary and online register can be found at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
