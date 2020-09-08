Peggy Ponder Hicks
Martinez, Georgia—Peggy Ponder Hicks, 85, wife of the late Henry Leon Hicks, entered into rest September 4, 2020 at Madison Heights Memory Care.
Peggy a native of Canton, Georgia has lived in area since 1963, she was a Baptist and a homemaker.
She is survived by her son Darryl Hicks (Brenda); daughter, Katherine Hicks; brothers, Ricky Ponders; and Larry Ponders (Karen).
There will be no services at this time.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/09/2020