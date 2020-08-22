Peggy Theriault
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Mrs. Peggy A. Theriault, 71, loving wife of Pete Theriault.
She is survived by her sister: Kathleen Powell; son: Joseph; daughter-in-law: Shirlene; and grandchildren: Taylor and Dylan Theriault.
The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Van Alstine celebrant. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
