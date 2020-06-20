Penelope "Penny" Ballas
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Penelope "Penny" Ballas, beloved wife of the late Costas Ballas, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Vasile Bitere officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Ballas was originally from Roxbury, Massachusetts. In 1946, she married Costas Ballas and they had three children. In 1954, they took a leap of faith and moved to Augusta, Georgia to take over Luigi's Restaurant. They had only planned to stay five years, but they never returned to Massachusetts, and the rest is history. She stood beside her husband as he ran the restaurant from 1954 to 1988 and made all the Greek pastries and Greek appetizers. She was a faithful parishioner at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she was Chairman of Greek pastries for the Greek Festival for the last 20 years. Mrs. Ballas was a member of the Philoptochas Ladies League at the church and in 2009, was awarded the Archangel Michael Honor Award for outstanding parishioner. She volunteered with Catholic Social Services and loved reading Nora Roberts novels. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and role model.
She is survived by her children; Cynthia Ballas Moorehead (Dennis), Deborah Ballas Maxwell (Thomas) and Charles Nicholas Ballas Jr (Debi), a brother, Peter Orphanos (Patricia) and a sister, Kathryne Regules, as well as twelve grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ballas really enjoyed spending time with her closest friends, who she fondly named her "posse". They are Amelia "Mia" Azar, Magda Aziz, Salwa Bohler, Nino Kvirkvelia, Rositsa Lawrence, Cyndy Ledbetter, Catherine Rongo and Julie Zivkovic, and they will be acting as pallbearers for the church service. Pallbearers at the graveside will be Christopher Szczotka, Mark Campbell, Matt Stewart, Philip Kent, Scott Pohlman and Wesley Latch.
The family will receive friends at Platts Crawford Avenue Chapel on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 with the Trisagion beginning at 7:00.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta, Ga., 30901.
Due to Covid 19, daughter Debbie Maxwell and her family from New York, sister Kathryne Regules and family from Ohio, brother Peter Orphanos and his family from Arizona, and daughter in law, Debi Ballas will not be attending the funeral. They plan to celebrate her life at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Penelope "Penny" Ballas, beloved wife of the late Costas Ballas, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Vasile Bitere officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Ballas was originally from Roxbury, Massachusetts. In 1946, she married Costas Ballas and they had three children. In 1954, they took a leap of faith and moved to Augusta, Georgia to take over Luigi's Restaurant. They had only planned to stay five years, but they never returned to Massachusetts, and the rest is history. She stood beside her husband as he ran the restaurant from 1954 to 1988 and made all the Greek pastries and Greek appetizers. She was a faithful parishioner at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she was Chairman of Greek pastries for the Greek Festival for the last 20 years. Mrs. Ballas was a member of the Philoptochas Ladies League at the church and in 2009, was awarded the Archangel Michael Honor Award for outstanding parishioner. She volunteered with Catholic Social Services and loved reading Nora Roberts novels. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and role model.
She is survived by her children; Cynthia Ballas Moorehead (Dennis), Deborah Ballas Maxwell (Thomas) and Charles Nicholas Ballas Jr (Debi), a brother, Peter Orphanos (Patricia) and a sister, Kathryne Regules, as well as twelve grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ballas really enjoyed spending time with her closest friends, who she fondly named her "posse". They are Amelia "Mia" Azar, Magda Aziz, Salwa Bohler, Nino Kvirkvelia, Rositsa Lawrence, Cyndy Ledbetter, Catherine Rongo and Julie Zivkovic, and they will be acting as pallbearers for the church service. Pallbearers at the graveside will be Christopher Szczotka, Mark Campbell, Matt Stewart, Philip Kent, Scott Pohlman and Wesley Latch.
The family will receive friends at Platts Crawford Avenue Chapel on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 with the Trisagion beginning at 7:00.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta, Ga., 30901.
Due to Covid 19, daughter Debbie Maxwell and her family from New York, sister Kathryne Regules and family from Ohio, brother Peter Orphanos and his family from Arizona, and daughter in law, Debi Ballas will not be attending the funeral. They plan to celebrate her life at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.