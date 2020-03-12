|
Penelope P. "Penny" Pennington
Martinez, GA—Penelope P. "Penny" Pennington, 76, wife of Barrett Pennington, entered into rest Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Victor Jason officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Blythe, GA.
Mrs. Pennington, daughter of the late Sarah Bailey Phillips and William Henry Phillips, was a native of Bibb County, GA and was a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Lisa Toler Brady, of Macon, and Bennie Gene Toler; her brother, William Henry Phillips, Jr, of Gray, GA; her sister, May Mullis, of Forsyth, GA; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020