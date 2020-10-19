Penny Hill Ethridge
Belvedere, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Penny Hill Ethridge, 79, who entered into rest October, 12, 2020, will be conducted at a later date.
Penny was a former resident of Fort Worth, TX, Arkansas and Dacula, GA, having made Belvedere, SC her home for the past nine years. She retired as a home health care provider and loved caring for others. Penny enjoyed meeting new people and loved everyone she met. She will be fondly remembered as a strong-willed woman with a lively personality.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Gerald Ethridge; four daughters, Teresa (Lee) Zamora, Ft. Worth, TX, Kelly (Bill) Fields, Gainesville, GA, Cheryl Callaway, North Augusta, SC, Teresa Cole, Hephzibah, GA; a son, Steve (Janice) Ethridge, Belvedere, SC; a brother, Jerald Hill, Liberty Lake, WA; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
