Mr. Perry Bowman, Jr., entered into rest March 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Bruce Bias officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m.. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Sunset Memorial Garden, Langley, SC
Survivors include two sons, Stefon P. Bowman and Tymone Nelson; a sister, Nykia S. Bowman; a brother, Lomonte Bowman; three grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary; 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019