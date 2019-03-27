|
|
Entered into rest Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Persis Clark Menefee, 84, loving wife to the late Clayton Lee Menefee.
Mrs. Menefee was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and the George Ballentine Sunday School Class. Mrs. Menefee volunteered with the church benevolence ministry.
Family members include: two daughters, Melanie Carty (David) and Lee Menefee; Grandchildren: Mallory Lynn Carty; Clayton Maxwell Carty; and Nora Lilanni Menefee; two brothers, Christopher Clark and Charles Clark (Betty).
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Rodger Murchison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Augusta, Benevolence Ministry, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019