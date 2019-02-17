|
Mr. Pete M. "Big Pete" Gorman, 74, husband of the late Winnie Gorman, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial and Prayer Vigil will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 in St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church with Father Cherian Thalakulam, celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Pineview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Gorman and Pete Jude Gorman; a daughter, Cathy Costello; three brothers, Jim Gorman, Patsy Gorman and Tommy Gorman; a sister Mary Jean Sherlock; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 AM until service time.
