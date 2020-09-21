1/1
Pete Richardson
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Mr. Wendell Paul "Pete" Richardson, 85, loving husband of Charlotte Ramsbotham Richardson.
Pete was a native of Lynn Haven, FL but lived in the Martinez/Evans area for the last 50 years. He retired from the United States Army as Sergeant First Class after 20 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was a paratrooper in the 102 Division, as well as military policeman. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 192. Pete was an avid golfer who even taught his wife, Charlotte how to play. They attended Central Christian Church for many years.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Karl S. Richardson (Loren Kitchens) and Michael B. Richardson (Daizy); step-children: Wendy Moore and Jeff Ramsbotham; grandchildren: Brett, Dawson, and Kole Richardson; and sisters: Lou Vickery, the late Helen Southall; brothers: the late O.G. Richardson and the late Wayne Richardson.
A graveside service with military honors will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Fred Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
