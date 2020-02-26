|
|
Father Peter Clarke, STD
North Augusta, SC—Fr. Peter Clarke, STD passed away February 18th, in Warwick, RI after
recently relocating from North Augusta, SC.
Born in Providence, RI September 8, 1927 he was the son of the late
William V. and Honor Duffy Clarke. Fr. Clarke was a graduate of St.
Paul's School, Cranston, RI and LaSalle Academy, Providence, RI.
He is survived by a sister Anne T. Clarke, also formerly of North
Augusta, SC and three nephews Daniel E. Clarke (Susann) of
Cumberland, RI; Steven M. Clarke (Susan) of North Kingstown, RI;
Robert P. Clarke (Christine) of Cape Cod, MA; and five great-nieces and
nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Sr. Margaret Clarke, IHM
and brother, William V. Clarke, Jr.After high school Fr. Clarke entered the U. S. Army, where he was a recipient of "World War II Victory Medal".
Fr. Clarke earned a B.S. in Accounting from Bryant College in 1950; a
B.A. from St. Mary's College in 1959; and in 1963 was conferred a
Licentiate Sacred Technology (S.L.T.) from The Catholic University of
America. In 1971 Fr. He earned a Master of Sacred Theology (S.T.M.)
from Andover Newton Theological School. In 1980 he earned a Doctor
of Sacred Theological from Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome,
Italy. He was ordained in St. Paul's Catholic Church, Cranston, RI on June 8,
1963, by Bishop Francis F. Reh, Diocese of Charleston, SC. As a diocese
priest he served at many parishes: Stella Maris, Sullivan's Island; St.
Peter, Columbia; St. Paul, Spartanburg; St. Joseph, Spartanburg; Our
Lady of the Valley, Gloverville; St. Andrew, Myrtle Beach; St. Mary,
Hartsville; St. Joseph, Hartsville, and St. Joseph the Worker,
Darlington. In 1988 Fr. Clarke was assigned to St. Edward, Murphy
Village where he served as Pastor from 1988 to until his retirement in
2001. In 2006 he came out of retirement to become the Pastor at Our Lady
of the Valley, Gloverville, where he served until his "second"retirement in 2012. His desire to learn never ended. At age 86, he enrolled in a
nanophysics class at the University of South Carolina. In 1975 Fr. Clarke received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award from
Wofford University. The award is given annually to those who
"demonstrate excellence of character and service to humanity". In
1982 he authored "A Free Church in a Free Society".
It was at St. Edward that Fr. Clarke found his calling serving the Irish
Travelers. In 2001, he was summoned by Pope John Paul II as one of
33 worldwide specialists to discuss the plight of the travelers. He
represented the U.S. Conference of American Bishops at the event. At
this meeting with Pope John Paul II he was humbled by having lunch
and a discussion with Mother Teresa (St. Teresa of Calcutta).
In 2007 Fr. Clarke received the Caritas Award from the Diocese of
Charleston. This award is given "for exemplary service to the Church in
the promotion of Charity, Stewardship and Mercy...".
Fr. Clarke was a former member of the Board of Directors, National
Federation of Priests Council and the U.S. Conference Council of
Catholic Bishops Advisory Committee for Office of Pastoral Care of
Refugees and Migrants.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1370 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC, with The Most Reverend Robert E. Guglielmone, Bishop of Charleston, celebrant. Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens. His Prayer Vigil will be held on Thursday, February 27th, at 7:00 pm, at St. Edwards Church. Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/27/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020