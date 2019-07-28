Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaws Creek Baptist Church
Trenton, SC
Peter Drummings Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Peter "Pete" Drummings, 60, of Edgefield Hwy, will be 11am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church, Trenton, with Rev. D. Padgett officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in church cemetery. Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Selma Sullivan, 127 Zane Trace Rd, Aiken or after 1pm Monday at the funeral home. Survivors include two sons, LaDrey Drummings, & Demikels Cooper; six sisters, Rosa Mae Johnson, Ruby Jean (Anthony) Simmons, Dorothy Forest, Teresa (Rufus) Bell, Selma Sullivan, & Velma Drummings; Five brothers, Eugene (Barbara) Dobbs, Sonny Mathis, Oscar (Eliza) Drummings Jr, Michael (Vickie) Drummings, & Eddie Drummings; 5 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
