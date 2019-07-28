|
Funeral services for Mr. Peter "Pete" Drummings, 60, of Edgefield Hwy, will be 11am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church, Trenton, with Rev. D. Padgett officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in church cemetery. Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Selma Sullivan, 127 Zane Trace Rd, Aiken or after 1pm Monday at the funeral home. Survivors include two sons, LaDrey Drummings, & Demikels Cooper; six sisters, Rosa Mae Johnson, Ruby Jean (Anthony) Simmons, Dorothy Forest, Teresa (Rufus) Bell, Selma Sullivan, & Velma Drummings; Five brothers, Eugene (Barbara) Dobbs, Sonny Mathis, Oscar (Eliza) Drummings Jr, Michael (Vickie) Drummings, & Eddie Drummings; 5 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019