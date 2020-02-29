Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Edwin Cunningham Jr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Edwin Cunningham Jr. Obituary
Peter Edwin Cunningham Jr.
Stapleton, GA—Peter Edwin Cunningham, Jr., 59, husband of 27 years to Robin Hadden Cunningham, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Services will be held at 7:00PM Monday, March 2, 2020 with Reverends Ralph Kitchens and David Kitchens officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM prior to the services.
Pete is preceded in death by his father, sister and granddaughter. Other survivors include children, Christopher Cunningham (Leslie), Brendon Cunningham, Tristen Cunningham (Gabby), Jamey Hadden, Brandie Wells (Jason) and Nick Thomas (Jessica); mother, Susan Aborn Cunningham; step-mother, Marsha Cunningham; three siblings, twelve grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Peter Edwin Cunningham, Jr.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/01/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -