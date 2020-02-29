|
Peter Edwin Cunningham Jr.
Stapleton, GA—Peter Edwin Cunningham, Jr., 59, husband of 27 years to Robin Hadden Cunningham, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Services will be held at 7:00PM Monday, March 2, 2020 with Reverends Ralph Kitchens and David Kitchens officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM prior to the services.
Pete is preceded in death by his father, sister and granddaughter. Other survivors include children, Christopher Cunningham (Leslie), Brendon Cunningham, Tristen Cunningham (Gabby), Jamey Hadden, Brandie Wells (Jason) and Nick Thomas (Jessica); mother, Susan Aborn Cunningham; step-mother, Marsha Cunningham; three siblings, twelve grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Peter Edwin Cunningham, Jr.
