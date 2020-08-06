1/1
Pettie Ruth West Clark
1948 - 2020
Mrs. Pettie Ruth West Clark
Thomson, GA—Entered into rest on August 3, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be Sat., August 8, 2020 at 10 am at the Stamp Branch Baptist Church, 6588 Quaker Rd Warrenton; Survivors include; her husband, Johnnie Clark Sr.; children, Jacqueline West, Camilla (Lawrence) Daniels, Paulette (Randy) Rollings, Johnnie (Josephine) Clark Jr., Doris Clark, & Antonio Clark Sr; step-daughter, Kiwanna (Gabrielle) thirty grandchildren & a host of other relatives and friends.
D.T. Brown FH, 706-597-1976
The Augusta Chronicle - August 7, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
