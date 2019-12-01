|
Phil Andrew Hargrove, Sr.
Evans, GA—Phil Andrew Hargrove, Sr., 74, beloved husband of fifty years to Jencie Casella Hargrove, entered into rest on Saturday, 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held from Riverview Church, 1244 Furys Ferry Road, Evans, GA, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2:00 P..M., with Pastor Mark Maund officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service in the church fellowship hall.
Pallbearers will be Will Guillermo, William Walker, Pete Brodie, Bill Thomas, Chad Hargrove and Barney Boatwright.
Phil was a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area and the son of the late Carl H. and Geraldine Woodward Hargrove, Sr. He was a well known pool builder in the Augusta area having built many pools for Aarbour Pool and Patio throughout his career. He loved being outdoors, working in his yard and was always busy tinkering with something.. He was a kind and gentle man with a giving heart who would do anything for his family and friends. Phil loved his Georgia Bulldogs, going to the mountains, cars and his King Charles Caveliers, Parker and Charlie. He was a longtime member of St. John United Methodist Church and was a current member of Riverview Church.
In addtion to his wife survivors include his children, James Charles "Jamey" Hargrove and his wife Denise, William Joseph "Billy" Hargrove and his wife Candace, Vincent Philip "Vince" Hargrove, and Philip Andrew Hargrove, Jr.; his siblings, Carl Howell "Butch" Hargrove, Jr and his wife Libby, Gerald Hargrove and his wife Pam; eight grandchildren, Alexa Hargrove, Mary Grason Hargrove, William Joseph "Will" Hargrove, Jr., Lauren Pettyjohn, Holley Hargrove, Reagan Hargrove, Chad Andrew Hargrove and Peyton Hargrove; as well as three great grandchildren.
If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to Riverview Church, 1244 Furys Ferry Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019