Philip Anthony "Tony" Tapley
Evans, GA—Philip Anthony "Tony" Tapley passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 in his home in Evans, GA due to heart complications. He is survived by his wife, Carol Loyal Tapley, and sons Evan Tapley and Philip Tapley Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nelsie Tapley.
Tony was beloved by those around him as a kind and generous person with an uncommon ability to make others smile. A recent retiree, he spent much of career at Southern Felt Company, where he forged close friendships with many coworkers. The personal connections Tony developed with important clients were of great value to the company. Despite a humble upbringing, Tony accomplished a great deal professionally by way of a steadfast work ethic.
Throughout his life, Tony was a sports enthusiast. He was a gifted athlete, including as a standout football player in high school, and later as a distance runner and tennis player. He shared many warm memories with friends and family at sporting events, particularly University of Georgia football games.
Tony greatly valued his loved ones, and he made sure they all knew so. Despite health difficulties later in life, he maintained a positive spirit, and a charming sense of humor. He seemed to always have a clever witticism at hand, which was befitting of someone with such a robust and unique personality. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by many.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road, on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2019
