Philip Robinson Merry, Sr., son of the late Ernest Briscoe Merry, Jr. and the late Frances Robinson Merry, died on March 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Augusta in 1944, he graduated from Carlisle Military School and attended the University of GA where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity.



Philip was a talented computer enthusiast before computers were the norm. His love of gadgets was legendary. Philip was quick witted and his love of word play added to his charm. He was always appreciated for being a gentleman.



He had lived in the Atlanta area for the past 40 years before moving to Aiken to be near his son and family. During this time, he was a Friend of the Augusta Choral Society. He is survived by his son, Philip Robinson Merry, Jr. (Amy) and two grandchildren, Philip Robinson Merry, III, and Elizabeth Greer Merry of Aiken



He was predeceased by his brother, E. Briscoe Merry, III, sister Fran R. Merry and nephew, G. Bryan "B" Simkins, Jr.



He is also survived by sister, Anne Merry Bell (Dennis) of Augusta, his beloved nieces, Angi Bell Stroud of Aiken, SC, Merry Simkins of Studio City, CA and Robin Simkins Pongonis (Jay) of Marietta, GA, and his nephews Tom Bell (Portia) of Colorado Springs, CO and Bryan Bell (Katelyn) of Kennesaw, GA.



He was doted on by his numerous great nieces and great nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, GA 30901 or the Augusta Choral Society, 1301 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. George Muir officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. George Muir officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.