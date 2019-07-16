Entered into rest Saturday, July 13, 2019, Mr. Philip W. Withers, 74, loving husband of Hilda Neal-Withers.



Mr. Withers was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. He attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He retired from Arcadian after 22 years as a Chemical Engineer. Following his retirement, he enjoyed investing in real estate and mentoring others who were interested in property investments. Mr. Withers was an avid Augusta Green Jackets and Atlanta Braves fan. He also enjoyed frequent family vacations to Disney.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Melissa Withers Fullam (Gary) and Andrea Withers Robertson (Philip); son: Patrick R. Withers (Amy); step-sons: Col. John W. Thompson, Ret. (Lashelle) and Fred L. Neal (Jennifer); step-daughter: Kathy Williams (Layton); 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother: Steve Withers (Laura); sister: Marsha Clift (Bob); and sister-in-law: Joanne Withers and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Anne E. Withers, his parents, Harold and Naomi Withers, and brother, David E. Withers.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Mark Ross and Rev. Jan Oglesbee officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, SC. Pallbearers will be Al Slavens, Perry Smith, Marty Wooten, Larry Wiggins, Gary Fullam, and Philip Robertson.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Priest Retirement Fund, 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904, or to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2220 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019