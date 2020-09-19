Phillip and Jeanne
Matthews
Crossville, TN—Mr. Phillip Reid Matthews, 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday August 3, 2020 and his loving wife of 67 years, Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Matthews, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Both were longtime residents of Georgia having resided in Loganville for 14 years and the Augusta area for over 70 years.
Phillip was a veteran of the Korean War and earned a Purple Heart for his service. After graduating from Augusta College, he was active in the Augusta area homebuilding, real estate and insurance business for many years. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. Jeanne was a loving and supportive wife, managing the insurance agency and helping Phillip with the garden. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, widely known for her fabulous cooking, love of reading and crocheting, and she was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves.
Family members include son Reid Matthews and wife Betsy; son Charles Matthews and wife Julie; daughter, Karen Lankford; five grandchildren, Phillip, Melissa, Kimberly, Megan and Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Reese, Claire and Paige; brother Johnny Matthews and wife Cathy, and sister Patricia Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Weyman Matthews and Frances Matthews and his brother Frank Matthews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Morrison and Corene Morrison, and her siblings Judy Waterman and Charlotte Young.
Service to be on October 17 at 2 PM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martinez United Methodist Church or Loganville United Methodist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits