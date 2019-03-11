|
Mr. Phillip Eugene Clark, Sr., 72, husband of Dianne Logan Clark, entered into rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will be private.
A lifelong resident of the area, Mr. Clark had made North Augusta his home since 1971. He retired from CSX Railroad after many years of service as an engineer. When he wasn't enjoying the beach at Edisto with his family or exercising at the Kroc Center, he loved to be at home working in his yard or cooking out with friends.
Additional survivors include his son, Phillip Eugene Clark, Jr.; his daughters, Aubre Clark Keenan (Christopher) and Cathy Clark McCombs (Chuck); two brothers, Frank Clark (Sally) and Larry Clark (Jan); two sisters, Patsy Christiansen (Jay) and Mary Jo Woodward (Bobby) and four grandchildren, Baylen McCombs, Camden McCombs, Gavin Keenan and Lilah Grace Keenan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019