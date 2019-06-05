|
Mr. Phillip Hurst, of Bettis Academy Road, entered into rest June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Martin, SC of which the Rev. Wayne Bennett pastor and the Rev. Michael O'Neal eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hurst, a native of Allendale County was a member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Sayed Hurst; four daughters, Angela (Carlton) Seabrook, Courtney Hurst, Valaquana Hurst and Dawn (Ontarious) Jones; five sons Darryl Hurst, Antonio Lambert, Michael Lambert, Maquiese Jones and Paul Lambert; two sisters, Tracy (Lloyd) Brunson and Vera Buckmon; three brothers, Larry Hurst, Jepheth Clarks, Jr., and Exaiver Hurst; mother-in-law, Virginia Martin; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 5 to June 7, 2019