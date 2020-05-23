|
Jane Jenkins
Beech Island , South Carolina —Phillip "Barger" Jenkins, 65, answered his final call home to his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of Thursday, May 21st, 2020. He passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at their Beech Island home. Barger was born on September 15th, 1954 in Louisville, Georgia to Charlie and Effie Jenkins. Barger's most recent employment was with Capital City as a Patient Transporter, loving his work family and enjoying his travels throughout the Southeast. Barger received the 2019 Curtis Calhoun Service Award as the "Dude with the BEST 'tude". Barger has previously served as the President & Vice President of the Emerald Coast Parrot Head Club. He also enjoyed working at Curtis Baptist Church, University Hospital, and Norvell Fixture and Equipment Company. Barger loved all things UGA, cooking, gardening, golfing, new adventures, their dogs, dancing with Jane, and most of all—Barger loved his precious granddaughters. Barger enjoyed serving others through his Walk to Emmaus, always lending a helping hand and a listening ear. Barger is survived by his wife Jane Haar Jenkins, whom he married on March 16th, 2013, and their blended family which includes; Joshua and Jill Jenkins, Birdie Elizabeth, Phoebe Coralyn, Hannah Starnes, Ashley and Curtis Carver, Harper Jean, Charlie and Elizabeth Jenkins, Aprile Melton, and Brent Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lynda Jo. A few words that sum up the life of Barger Jenkins are: loving husband, father, the greatest Papa, and dear friend. His life was devoted to loving his precious wife, Jane, and the beautiful life they created together. It should be known that his greatest joy was to love her well. The family would like to extend an overwhelming thank you to the continued support and prayers of both our family and friends. We love you, Cowboy.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020