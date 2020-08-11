Phillip L. Davis
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Mr. Phillip Leigh Davis, 71, loving husband of 46 years to Abbie Davis.
He was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, father-in-law and grandfather. He treasured spending time with his family, traveling, and fishing with his son and friends.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Erin Davis Whitling (Ron); son: Phillip Seth Davis (Riane); grandchildren: Avery Davis Whitling and Wesley Whitling; brother-in-law: Kenneth Michael Henry, Sr.; nephews: Michael Henry (Curt) and Jason Henry (Kelly); mother-in-law: Alice E. Outlaw; and father-in-law: C. Kenneth Henry (Peggy).
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits