DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Phoebe Glisson Obituary
Phoebe Glisson
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Phoebe Butler Glisson, 81, affectionately known as "Nana", entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Rosemont Baptist Church Vision Fund. Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
