Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Phoebe Butler Glisson, 81, affectionately known as "Nana", entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Rosemont Baptist Church Vision Fund. Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
