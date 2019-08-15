|
|
Ms. Phyllis LaVinia Pierce
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Phyllis Lavinia Cothron Pierce entered into rest Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Cape Fear Hospital, Fayetteville, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from New Exodus Missionary Baptist Church, 3604 Morgan Road, Hephzibah, GA with Pastor Stevie Berry, officiating.
*The family will receive friends this evening from 6:00-7:30 pm at the mortuary.
Survivors are her son, Moses A.J. Pierce, III (Quartika); three grandchildren; three brothers, William McKinley "Kenny" Cothron Jr., Alvin "Stan" Cothron (Rhonda) and Lamar "Lucky" Hill (Sherry); four sisters, Doris "Dee-Dee" Cothron, Gloria "Glo" Cothron-Hilton, Vetta "Etta" Cothron (Sam) and Sharon Cothron-Hammond (De-Marest); and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019