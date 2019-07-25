Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Phyllis Linwood
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2460 Golden Camp Rd.
Augusta, GA
Phyllis Linwood

Phyllis Linwood Obituary
Mrs. Phyllis Linwood entered into rest on July 17, 2019 . Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2460 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, Ga. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband Charles Linwood, daughter, Joy Camille Collins, sons, Joseph Phillip (Matilda)Linwood Sr. Charles (Chuck) Linwood and Dorian Childs. grandchildren, Joseph Phillip Linwood Jr, Nickolaus Floyd Greene, Me'Yome Camille Linwood, Camille Antoinette Collins, Natalya Tapanga Linwood and Gabrielle Marchel Collins as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and adorning friends. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019
