Phyllis Motsinger
Cayce, SC—Phyllis Motsinger, 89, entered into Heaven's Gates on May 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 16, 1930 in Hiddenite, NC to Loyd and Beulah Mayberry.
Phyllis graduated from Hiddenite High School and attended Carolina Business College. She worked at Alexander County Hospital, was a consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics and Welcome Wagon International, secretary at Stonewall Insurance Company and retired from Wachovia Bank. Her most important job through the years was being a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was a devoted member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
She was very gifted and talented and was often found working in her garden at home where she enjoyed entertaining family and friends and cooking up the best food. She was very active in the Lady Banksia Garden Club for almost 50 years. She entered and won numerous awards for her floral designs and also served as a flower show judge for many years.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Xen. She is survived by children, Priscilla (David) Bundrick, Rosemary Motsinger, Lisa Durney; grandchildren; Brittany, Kristen, and Chase (Lindsey) Durney; great-grandchild, Rowan Xen Durney.
Special thanks to her daily caregivers Lisa Durney and Frances Washington for their wonderful care and love, also to Lutheran Hospice and others for their outstanding care.
In light of the recent COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1st in the Mausoleum at Woodbridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.