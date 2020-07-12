1/1
Phyllis S. Hewett
1942 - 2020
Martinez, GA—Phyllis S. Hewett, 77, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and wife of the late James L. (Jimmy) Hewett, III, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 11, 2020. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jimmy) Hewett, III on October 31, 2016 and by their younger son, Sean C. Hewett, who passed away May 24, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dwight O. Strickland and her parents, Oliver B. and Bennie Nell Strickland.
Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Love Swain (Mark) of Evans, GA,; a son, James L. Hewett, IV (Joette) of Lancaster, SC; two grandsons, Phillip Mark Swain (Jordan) of Appling, GA, Brett David Swain of Evans, GA; two granddaughters, Jessica Rose Rhyne (Max) and Claire Elizabeth Hewett, both of Lancaster, SC; one great granddaughter, Blakely Rose Swain, and another great-granddaughter, Jamie Frances Swain, due in August 2020. She is also survived by a sister Judith Kirkland (Larry) of Grovetown, GA.
A graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family requests that facial coverings be worn and that social distancing guidelines be respected.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
