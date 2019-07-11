|
SFC (Ret.) Phyllis T. Mitchell entered into rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 , 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Hill Baptist Church with Dr. James Hogan officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with full military honors. Survivors are three children, LuSundra (Darl Jr.) Everett, Antonio (Sheree) Holt, Kartrinna Powell; seven grandchildren, Darl III, Alexxis, Carlton III (Trey), Donavyn, Jase, Aylana , Ay'Denn; siblings, Reana Mitchell Jordan, Melvin Mitchell; and host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019