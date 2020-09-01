Pickens Rhoades Pulley
North Augusta, SC—Private Funeral Services for Mrs. Pickens Pulley, 88, who entered into rest September 1, 2020 will be conducted from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Rev. Alex Chartier officiating.
Mrs. Pulley was a native of the CSRA. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 57 years where she was a member of the Lutheran Women's Circle. Mrs. Pulley was past president of Credit Women's Breakfast Club and National Association of Bank Women. She retired as a branch manager from Bank of America after a long career in banking. Mrs. Pulley was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elmore Rhoades; husband, Daniel Allen Brown; son, Allen C. Brown; grandson, Kevin Brown.
Survivors include, husband, Jimmy Smith Pulley; daughter, Marcia (George) Bush; son, Anthony Brown; stepchildren, James Craig (Kellie) Pulley, David Pulley, Alisa Hadden, Dawn Phillips; grandchildren, Anthony (Rebekah) Brown, Jr., James Bush, MeLena Bush; great grandchildren, Sawyer Brown, Kathryn Brown and Owen Brown; sister, Beverly Hurd.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1002 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
