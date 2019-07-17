Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Plumer "PG" Wilson Obituary
Mr. Plumer Glen Wilson 94, entered into rest Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Augusta Gardens.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Winston Collins and Reverend Pat Latta officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Wilson was born in Greenback, TN to the late Nelse and Carie Weaver Wilson. He was a long time member of Fleming Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and worked for over 30 years for Bellsouth. He was a US Army WWII veteran and a member of Green Meadows Country Club. He enjoyed golf and shooting pool.

He was preceded in death by his wife Irene Baker and his second wife Bonnie Brice.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra W. Cooper (Dean) and Becky Woodard (Roy), 4 grandchildren, Stephen Cooper (Denise), Heather Marin (Mark), Stacie Anderson (Jeff) and Lin Woodard (Jennifer); 7 great-grandchildren, Rachel Moldonaldo (Jesus), Meagan Marin, Tristan Sojka, Gavin Sojka, Elana Woodard, Grayson Woodard and Emily Woodard and one great great-grandson Knox Moldonaldo; sister, Vonnette Wilson; brothers, Harold Dean Wilson and Billy Wilson of Tennessee.

A special thank you to our friends and staff with Augusta Gardens and Regency Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M., at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019
