The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Griner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly Griner


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly Griner Obituary
Polly Griner
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Polly Tye Griner, 89, beloved wife of the late Richard Donald Griner Sr.
Polly was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed.
Polly is survived by her sons: Richard Griner (Jenna) and Bob Griner (Jennifer); grandchildren: Abigail Griner, Benjamin Griner, Tyler Griner, and Cooper Griner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Griner; sisters: Sallie Riley and Bobbye Phillips; and a brother: Paul Tye.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Chapel with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Washington, GA.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday December 12, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now